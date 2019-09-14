The Humane Society of Jefferson County is excited to announce that The Fix Is In, a high quality, low cost spay/neuter clinic, will be offering cat and small dog spays and neuters on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Surgeries will be performed at the Humane Society in The Fix Is In’s mobile animal spay and neuter clinic. This service provides an opportunity for pet owners to have their animals spayed or neutered by an expert team at a reasonable cost.
Please note appointments must be made through The Fix Is In and not through the shelter. Visit thefixisin.org for more information and pricing, or go to https://thefixisin.org/make-appointment/ to make an appointment. You may also contact The Fix Is In by phone at 715-256-8555.By making an appointment to have your pet spayed or neutered you will help reduce the number of homeless pets in Jefferson County and beyond.
