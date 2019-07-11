The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18.
The students include: Allyssa Fischer of Marshall who graduated as an education specialist in school psychology; Connor Lanigan of Waterloo who graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Jesse Lynch of Reeseville who graduated with a Master of Science in computer science; Macy Marcks of Marshall who graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Jennifer McKay of Waterloo who graduated with a Master of Science in counseling; and Melanie Vukasovic of Marshall who graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business.
More than 1,600 graduates crossed the stage at Kachel Fieldhouse. The morning ceremony recognized 759 undergraduate and 88 graduate students from the colleges of Arts and Communication, and Business and Economics. The afternoon ceremony recognized 696 undergraduate and 100 graduate students from the colleges of Education and Professional Studies, and Letters and Sciences.
The graduating class included 82 veterans, 31 international students and 231 nontraditional undergraduate students, defined students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 111 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.
