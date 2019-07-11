The Dodge County Master Gardener Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
The meeting will be held at the Horicon Marsh Education Center, between Horicon and Mayville at N7725 State Highway 28, Horicon.
The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will also become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.
This month’s presentation will be Learn about the Horicon Marsh by Elizabeth Hezmann.
Participants can learn about the history and management of the marsh. Horicon Marsh has been formally recognized as a Wetland of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention of the United Nations. The Horicon Marsh has a unique and important story to tell. The geologic features of the area, created by our last ice age, were instrumental in providing resources for wildlife and humans alike. The human history of the Horicon Marsh is rich with culture and story. The wildlife present today at the Horicon Marsh is the result of geologic and human activities, including modern-day wildlife management.
For more information about the Master Gardener Association and upcoming educational opportunities, contact the Dodge County UW Extension office at 920-386-3790.
, visit the website at http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener/ , or email askamastergardener@att.net.
