Representatives of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County (ADRC) will sponsor a program describing their programs and services at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library (KJML) at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19.
Answers will be given by ADRC Director Sharon Olson to questions concerning dementia care, meals-on-wheels, food pantries, housing, Medicare, consumer protection, and mobility/transportation for individuals with disabilities, older adults, their caregivers and families.
ADRC also has a Mobility Management (MM) service that helps individuals facing barriers in finding transportation. Mike Hansen, Mobility Management manger, will assist with a wide range of transportation options and service providers until person become more comfortable in scheduling rides and riding independently.
Information will also be available regarding driver/escort/veterans van services offered through ARDC. This service provides medical transportation to persons 6 and older and persons with disabilities for a nominal fee when they have no other means of transportation.
The Veterans’ Administration has provided Jefferson County with a van to take vets to medical appointments at the VA Center in Madison Monday through Friday. Rides are scheduled on a “first come, first serve” basis.
Rides to and from this “How Can We Help You” program will be available through Jefferson County Mobility Management. Take home information packets will be available for those attending the program.
The program is open to the public and all who are interested in services offered through ADRC Jefferson County.
The program is also part of a series hosted by the KJML to aquaint adults, youth and children with services available through regional and county agencies, civic and service organizations, BRIDGES Library System, and the local library.
For more information about the program, contact the KJML at 920-478-3344.
