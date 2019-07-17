The Hoard Historical Museum will premiere a new documentary on the 32nd Division at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20. “Dawn of the Red Arrow” commemorates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the 32nd "Red Arrow" Division and the service of 15,000 Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers who served in World War I with the division.
“The Red Arrow Division is a uniquely Wisconsin division and we are excited to be premiering this documentary at the Hoard Historical Museum. Many Fort Atkinson residents fought in this division during WWI and WWII,” said Merrilee Lee, museum director.
Soldiers in the 32nd hailed from virtually every town and city in the state and voluntarily joined Wisconsin National Guard units in 72 Wisconsin cities. The 15,000 troops joined 8,000 more from Michigan to form the 32nd Division on July 18, 1917 in Waco, Texas. After training in Texas, the division sailed overseas in February 1918 and entered combat in May. It fought in four campaigns and emerged as one of the Army's most battle-hardened and decorated divisions of the war. The division's service is considered the origination of the modern Wisconsin National Guard and its role of first responder at home in times of emergency and primary combat reserve to the U.S. military.
The Wisconsin National Guard produced this 84-minute documentary using historical photos, film, veteran's interviews and documents from the National Archives, Wisconsin Veterans Museum and the Wisconsin National Guard Museum. Rounding out the presentation are interviews from history professors from Marquette University, Ripon College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“With centennial celebrations still continuing for World War I, it is very fitting to show this documentary now,” Lee said.
“Dawn of the Red Arrow” will premiere at the Hoard Historical Museum on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. It is open to the public and admission to the museum as well as the premiere are free.
The Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museum are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museum at 920.563.7769 or visit our web-site www.hoardmuseum.org.
