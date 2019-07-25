St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo will host Vacation Bible School (VBS) next month. Children ages 3 and above can saddle-up and join the free Yee-Haw VBS weekend Aug. 16-18.
Register by Aug. 9 by calling the church office at 920-478-2570 or visit the website at https://www.myvbs.org/stpaulwaterloo.
The weekend schedule is: Friday, Aug. 16 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., family supper to follow; Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon, family lunch to follow; and Sunday, Aug. 18 at the 9 a.m. church service. A pancake breakfast and VBS slideshow will follow the service.
