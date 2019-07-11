Gretta Yahn from Waterloo was among the students named to Augustana College’s 2019 spring term Dean’s List. Founded in 1860, Augustana College of Rock Island, Ill., is a selective four-year residential college of the liberal arts and sciences. The college is recognized for the innovative program Augie Choice, which provides each student up to $2,000 to pursue a high-impact learning experience such as study abroad, an internship or research with a professor.

