Montana Benning of Waterloo has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Maine. She was among the 2,330 students recognized for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2019 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 1,649 are from Maine, 623 are from 35 other states and 58 are from 30 countries other than the U.S. Students who received Dean’s List honors for spring 2019, completed 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

