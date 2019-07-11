Three area residents graduated May 19 from Edgewood College in Madison.
The students included Emily Tabers-Kwak of Marshall who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in English; Kayla Weinberger of Marshall who graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology; and Cassandra Hollatz of Reeseville who graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing. Edgewood College is located in Madison and is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition. It serves approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
