Lily J. Marthaler, the daughter of Jennifer Marthaler of Waterloo, was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Marthaler was the salutatorian of the 2018 class of Waterloo High School. She is currently double majoring in history and English and plans to graduate with a masters in post-secondary education.
College note Lily Marthaler
Tags
Diane Graff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Losses to Albion, Fort extend McKays' skid
- Frisell hired as Waterloo football coach, AD
- People urged to stay cool, hydrated and connected during heat advisory
- Waterloo McKays drop three in HTL play
- Cook named NACC Scholar-Athlete
- Stenjem breaks through
- Bickle to do two 'Barnyard to Brickyard' signings at Speedway
- Waterloo 15U Teeners on verge of postseason
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituary: Debra Marzahl, 61
- Bittersweet farewell to Ashley Field
- Board OK's directives for mascot committee
- Frisell hired as Waterloo football coach, AD
- Considine welcomed as new athletic director
- New Country Cafe owners keep menu favorites, add new tastes
- Obituary: Timothy R. Meschke
- Parents told they could lose kids over unpaid school lunches
- Athletic complex nearing completion
- Obituary: Harold White
Images
Videos
Commented
- New Windsor Elementary principal arrives from Texas (1)
- Dane County Fair meat animal sale raises $176K (1)
- Do you agree with Nike halting the release of its Air Max 1 USA Shoe this week because the Betsy Ross 13-star flag on the shoe may offend customers? (1)
- Watch out for telephone scam (1)
- It’s time to tell another community’s stories (1)
- Update: Indiana man dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle crash (1)
- Stop in and be puzzled (1)
- Considine welcomed as new athletic director (1)
- Fast out of the gate (1)
- Parade floats celebrate community (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.