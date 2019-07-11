Brock Riege of Marshall has been named to the Madison Area Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester. It was his first year in the recreation management program.
Riege, the son of Amy and Tom Riege, graduated from Marshall High School in 2018.
To qualify for the Dean’s List at Madison College, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or better.
