Bryce Riege of Marshall, graduated May 3 from North Central University with a bachelor’s degree in sport management and a minor in business administration. He is the son of Amy and Tom Riege.
Riege was also named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List for obtaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with a minimum of 12 credit hours. He played baseball for the Rams.
