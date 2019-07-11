More than 900 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester, including several from Waterloo and Reeseville.
The local students include Liz Campos, Bethany Frandle, Olivia Pratt and Kaitlyn Stonestreet all of Waterloo and Isabelle Koele of Reeseville. Carthage College of Milwaukee is a private institution that enrolls about 2,800 students.
