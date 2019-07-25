Brandon Holzhueter of Waterloo graduated with honors from Fox Valley Technical College in May with a degree in Agribusiness Agronomy. Holzhueter achieved a 4.0 grade point average his final semester. He is employed with United Cooperative in the agronomy department in Deerfield. He is the son of Jeff and Tania Holzhueter of Waterloo.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.