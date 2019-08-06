An unnamed 30-year-old Waterloo man sustained non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning after crashing a vehicle into a home located south of Columbus.
According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, officers took a report of a vehicle that had run into the side of a house located at N279 Highway 89 in Columbus. Upon arrival, deputies located a car entirely into the side of the home and appeared to be in the bedroom.
The female occupant of the residence was in the bedroom and trapped by the vehicle. As of Monday, any type injuries she sustained were not released. A male resident was also at home but was not injured.
The driver from Waterloo was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
According to the sheriff’s department, it appears the vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 89 and failed to negotiate a right turn, left the roadway and crashed into the house. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the accident.
The accident remains under investigation.
