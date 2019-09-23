GO Riteway Transportation Group recently announced the acquisition of Marshall business Lazers Bus Service.
Lazers provides school bus transport to the Marshall School District and motor coach services to the greater Madison region in south central Wisconsin. GO Riteway will officially assume the Lazers operation, including 29 employees and 33 vehicles, Oct.1.
“We are happy to turn over the reins to GO Riteway. We had choices of who to sell our business to and we feel that GO Riteway is a family company that shares our value,” said Steve Lazers, family owner of Lazers Bus Service. “I am also confident that they are strong operators and will treat our employees and customers with the same care we have for the last 52 years.”
“Our agreement with Lazers’ allows for Steve and Donnita to enjoy a well- earned retirement while continuing to provide Lazers customers with safe, high quality transportation services”, said Ronald Bast, Chairman of GO Riteway.
“The acquisition also provides a key strategic location for the expansion of GO Riteway operations in south central Wisconsin,” Bast said. “As we have in the past, we plan to retain all Lazers employees and welcome them to the GO Riteway family with excellent career opportunities, he added.”
GO Riteway is headquartered in Oak Creek and has more than 1,600 employees in 25 locations with a fleet of more 1,300 vehicles including school buses, motor coaches, shuttle coaches, limo coaches, executive sedans and vans throughout the Midwest.
