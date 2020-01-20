Landmark Services Cooperative (LSC) recently presented 15 scholarships of $750 each to a group of local high school seniors and collegiate students pursuing post-secondary education during a ceremony at The Oaks in the Town of Sun Prairie. Pictured from left to right (back row): Dylan Horstmeyer, Hunter Huschitt, Simon Shelley, Karigan Hunter, Katherine Eugster. Left to right (front row): Aleya Stibbe, Ashlyn Sarbacker, Emma McNally, Molly Olstad, Annika Bernstein. Not pictured: Isaac Ripp, Madison Calvert, McKenzie Calvert, Allison Lund.