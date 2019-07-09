KJML to hold mystery antiques program Thursday
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will hold a Mystery Antiques program at 6 p.m. Thursday. Every attendee will be able to examine individual antiques to determine what the item is. Each item will then be presented to the group and members will contribute suggestions as to the identity and purpose. If the item is not identified, it will be revealed along with an accompanying story or background information. Registration is required. Go to the website at www.wawterloo.lib.wi.us. A Mad Science program will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. A Waterloo Writers’ Workshop is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. A Planet Party is set for 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18. An adult craft night is set for Thursday, July 18 at 6 p.m. This month the craft is string art. The class is free but registration is required. Sign up at www.waterloo.lib.wi.us or call 920-478-3344.
Horse pull at Barrel Inn Friday
A draft horse pull will be held at the Barrel Inn in Deansville on Friday, July 12, starting at 6 p.m.
Waterloo American Legion to sell burgers, host car show Friday night
The Waterloo American Legion will hold burger night Friday, July 11 at its hall on State Highway 89. The legion will sell hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and brats starting at 4:30 p.m. There will also be French fries and onion rings. There will also be a car show every Friday August from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Friends dog wash set in Marshall Saturday
The annual Friends of the Library dog wash is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13. This cost is $10 for large dogs and $5 for small dogs. Dogs need current rabies tags. Nails and gland care extra. It is sponsored by Marshall Pet Care.
Island Church picnic set for Sunday
The public is invited to the Island Church historic site annual summer picnic near Waterloo on Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 12:30 p.m. Ed Langer will talk about the families who settled on and around the island. There will be a horse performance from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. There will also be a light lunch, kolache, and a play area for children’s activities. Island Church is located at W7911 Blue Joint Road, Waterloo.
St. Paul VBS set next week
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELS) on State Highway 73 in Marshall will hold Vacation Bible School (VBS) from Sunday, July 14 to Thursday, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. All area children ages 4 through eighth grade can register by July 5 by calling 608-655-3691 or www.stpaulmarshall.com. This year’s theme is astronomy with “Miraculous Mission, Jesus Saves the World!” with Bible lessons, crafts, music games and snacks.
Euchre offered at VFW Hall Tuesdays
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is holding Euchre on Tuesday nights at its hall on South Monroe Street in Waterloo.
Marshall library to present program Wednesday on moon landing
The Marshall Community Library will present a program, Giant Steps at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the library. It is an educational presentation on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing from astronomer John Heasley. It is best for participants age 12 and older. It is part of the summer reading program. The summer reading concludes Friday, July 19. It will be the last day for participants to turn in their reading logs and collect prizes. Virtual Reality Gaming will be offered at the library on Saturday, July 20-27. Put on the headset and immerse yourself in a whole new world. Sheila Santos will present a hands-on program where kids get to make their own instruments to help create inspiring music and fun singalong songs on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked to bring coffee cans and paper towel tubes.
Waterloo Masonic Lodge to meet Thursday
The Waterloo Masonic Lodge No. 63 will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at 300 Hendricks St.
Relay For Life meetings set Thursday, Saturday
The Relay For Life of Rock River will hold its last informational meetings Thursday, July 18 and Saturday, July 20 before the event is held Aug. 2. The Thursday meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior Center and 8 a.m. Saturday at Tribeca in Watertown. All teams are encouraged to attend. If interested in being a part of the relay, sign up on line at www.relayforlife.org/rockriverwi. The opening ceremonies for the event to be held Aug. 2 at the Watertown High School track will be at 5 p.m. Organizers are looking for survivors to partake in the survivor ceremony at 7 p.m. The relay is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Jefferson GOP to meet July 23
Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly will be at the Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics July 23. The event will be at Schwefel’s, 39877 State Highway 16, Oconomowoc, with social at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. Event contact is Sandy McManama at Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
Marshall Mad Dash registration open
Registration for the Marshall Mad Dash 2019 is open. The Mad Dash is set for Saturday, Aug. 10 with a 1K Kid’s Fun Run starting at 8:30 a.m. and 5K Run/Walk and 8K or less family or 21K bike rides starting at 9 a.m. from Marshall Fireman’s Park. Online registration is available at www.active.com with key word Marshall Mad Dash or forms are available at the Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Marshall. Early registration is $30 before Aug. 6 and $35 after Aug. 6 and day of the event. All funds raised go towards scholarships for Marshall High School seniors.
All extras
Marshall Community Library offers Senior Meal Program on Tuesdays
Every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Marshall Library, volunteers will serve a nutritious meal to anyone age 60 or older. All are welcome to stay after lunch for games or other activities. Those who can may donate a few dollars towards this service, but it is not at all required to get lunch. This program is managed by the Sun Prairie Colonial Club, and funded in part by the Village of Marshall.
To make sure everyone gets served, the Colonial Club asks that you tell them 24 hours in advance that you will be attending the meal. Call by 11 a.m. on Mondays to 608-837-4611 extension 113. The Marshall library already offers free senior aerobics classes every Monday at 10 a.m., during which time the Marshall EMS does free blood pressure and heart rate checks.
Waterloo fire, rescue looking for volunteers
Waterloo fire and rescue is currently accepting applications for volunteer fire and/or emergency medical services personnel. At this time, the department is in need of people 18 and older. To be a firefighter, one needs to live within the Waterloo Fire Department’s response area. There are no residency requirements for emergency medical technicians. For more information, stop by the station at 900 Industrial Lane or call 920-478-2535.
Veterans collecting donations for memorial
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are collecting donations for a memorial at Oak Hill Cemetery. The memorial will include three granite stones to honor the service and memory of those who served in the Armed Forces from Waterloo. Donations can be sent to the American Legion Post No. 233, Humphrey-Wilson Post, N8661 Island Church Road, Waterloo, WI 53594. Donations are also being accepted for memorial bricks to be laid before the memorial. For more information, contact Larry Killian at 920-478-3697.
Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars has on-going fundraisers
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars has an ongoing fundraiser with Amazon Smile. Amazon will donate .5 percent of a purchase to the Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars when an order is placed using Amazon Smile. Log into Amazon http://smile.amazon.com. Search and select Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars and place the order.
Marshall resident seeking troop addresses
Pete Ponti, who has worked with both the Marshall VFW and American Legion, is seeking the addresses of local soldiers stationed overseas to send care packages to. Anyone with the address should contact Ponti at 608-655-3568. Ponti also reminds residents that bricks are still for sale in Marshall Veterans Memorial Park.
