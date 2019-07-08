A Marshall dairy farmer will host a policy picnic of the Dairy Business Association and Dairy Farmer Cooperative on July 17.
The ToldYaSo Holsteins, owned by Nick and Maria Woldt, 1756 Berlin Road, Marshall is among the four farmers hosting the meetings over two days on member farms.
Each policy picnic will include a meal, briefing on state and federal issues, networking and an optional farm tour.
State policy discussion will include budget, driver’s card, transportation, dairy innovation hub, and nutrient trading. Federal discussion will focus on trade, immigration reform, labeling issues, school milk and farm bill.
Speakers include John Holevoet, Aaron Stauffacher and Chad Zuelgar from DBA/Edge and Mike Torrey from Michael Torrey Associates of Washington, D.C.
“Just as we take the voice of our members to policymakers in Madison and Washington, D.C. we know it’s important to bring the policy discussions back to the farm,” Tim Trotter, executive director of DBA and Edge said.
“Our picnics are a great way for us to share what we’re working on with members and get their input and thoughts on different policies. Getting out on farms and interacting with our members is a highlight of the year.”
Food and refreshments will be provided.
The picnic is set for noon to 2 p.m. July 17 on the Marshall farm. RSVPs are appreciated.
Contact Maria Woldt for more information at mwoldt@dairyforward.com or call 608-577-4345.
The Dairy Business Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of Wisconsin dairy farmers, milk processors, vendors and business partners who work to ensure that Wisconsin dairy farmers of all sizes have the support they need to thrive in the state’s economy, communities and food supply chain.
