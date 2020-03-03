With four members of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce stepping down from their positions and two already open board positions, the future of the organization – and Wiener & Kraut Day – rests on the willingness of people to step into the roles.
According to outgoing Chamber president Evan Kurkowski, it was determined at the organization’s Feb. 13 annual meeting that if people do not come forward within 45-business days to serve on the board in the capacity of president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer, the Chamber will disband.
The current board had preliminary discussion on what would happen to the Chamber’s current account – would it remain in the bank until someone else steps up, even if it takes a few years or, even though disbanded, would the money continue to be used to help pay for the annual W&K Day. However, the Chamber has not determined what organization would then be responsible for planning and carrying out the event.
“Nothing on that end has been set in stone yet. The only thing that has been set is the 45-day period,” Kurkowski said.
For the last several months, the Chamber has been without a vice-president as the individual who held the position needed to step down due to other time commitments. Now, Kurkowski, treasurer Rachel Geise, interim-secretary/director Michelle Soter, and director Paul Skalitzky have also chosen to not continue with another term.
“For a lot of our board members, they went beyond their term limits by two or three years,” Kurkowski said.
In addition to W & K Day, the Chamber oversees the downtown beautification project, the Rusty Driver golf outing, and funds scholarships to high school seniors. The organization has also in the past purchased picnic benches for the community and held a popular Ladies Oscar Night. He estimates there are 40 business members of the organization.
Kurkowski said people who wish to serve on the board do not need to be employed by a Chamber-affiliated business.
“All we’re looking for is someone who has some extra time on their hands and wants to give back to the community and our energized with new ideas,” he said.
According to Kurkowski, as the president he spends one to two hours attending the monthly Chamber meeting and five to 10 hours per week depending on what the organization is working on. For instance, the closer to W&K Day, the more time the board members devote to Chamber work.
“If you have a full board and plenty of people to help out, it’s not that time consuming,” the outgoing president said.
Outgoing board members would help with the transition of the new board.
“We pretty much have a playbook for what we do in Google docs,” Kurkowski said, noting it lists what vendors the Chamber has contacted in the past for its events and how much money was budgeted for costs associated with holding W&K Day and other activities.
“It’s a rewarding experience and it’s been great to give back to the community,” said Kurkowski, who grew up in Waterloo. “The current board is 100% willing to help out, but we can’t commit 100% of the energy to make it all happen.”
Anyone interested in becoming a Chamber Board Member can email waterloochamber@gmail.com or Kurkowski at evankurkowski76@gmail.com.
