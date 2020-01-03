A recent Waterloo School District Community Conversation aimed at increasing community-based employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities brought more than 40 area businesses, organizations, parents and guests together at the Waterloo Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
Presented by Waterloo School District pupil services director Tori Kalscheuer and Waterloo School District transition program teacher Connie Dettmer, those in attendance discussed ways to identify workplace culture and how it impacts employees, positive integration of individuals with disabilities into the work place, key individuals who can assist with job transitions, and tasks that need to be completed throughout the transition process.
Dru Laws, senior vice president of Seljan Company in Lake Mills, said according to statistics, 80 percent of individuals with disabilities in Wisconsin want to work and are capable of working, but are not given the opportunity or guidance to secure employment.
“The return on investment for hiring somebody with disabilities is actually higher than the return investment on hiring an able-bodied person,” Laws said.
He noted that for every dollar spent on accommodating somebody with a variety of disabilities, the average return investment is $29; often accommodations might not even need to be made.
Currently there is a 45 percent average employee turnover in Wisconsin as many individuals choose not to work or stay at a job.
“If you hire someone with a disability, it’s the lowest turnover of any population in the United States and it always has been,” Laws said, noting individuals with disabilities want to work and rarely leave once employment has been secured.
Laws has been instrumental in creating the foundation at Seljan Company that enables individuals with disabilities to obtain and maintain employment and noted that flexibility is the new buzzword in manufacturing as accommodations can be created for anybody in the workplace.
“I’m trying to do for other people’s kids what I hope somebody does for my son in a couple of years,” Laws’ said regarding finding employment for both individuals with disabilities and his 13-year-old son Kaden who has Down syndrome.
The Wisconsin Department of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) plays a crucial role in guiding individuals with disabilities towards the work environment.
DVR representatives can provide assistance in job development, job placement, counseling and temporary work experiences as well as individualizing job opportunities to create matches based on the skills and abilities of the consumers involved.
In the fall of 2018, Bobby Rehm III of GrassRoots Marketing and manager of Pizza Ranch in Watertown was instrumental in providing a 12-week job assessment for Ben and Nick Krueger, two students in the Waterloo School District Transition Program.
Both boys completed their assessments and have been employed at Pizza Ranch since December 2018.
“It’s not just one or two people, (it’s) a village,” Dettmer said, adding it’s important to not only look at the job task, but the relationships being built when an individual with disabilities is given the opportunity to work.
The students in Dettmer’s transition program helped set-up the community conversation meeting space, shopped for food and supplies, assisted with the flower arrangements, wrapped the silverware in napkins and alphabetized name tags for those in attendance and were considered the behind the scene managers of the event.
“We can’t do the work we do without your support,” Kalscheuer.
“The efforts and perspective of each of you will help shape the future of the Waterloo community and its inclusive culture,” Dettmer said.
Information and feedback from the community conversation will be reviewed by Kalscheuer and Dettmer; communication with local businesses on possible employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities will continue in the future.
Additional information and questions can be directed to Dettmer at dettmerc@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633, ext. 2054.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.