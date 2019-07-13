Tickets are on sale now for Farm Technology Days’ “Block Party.” The event will take place during the extended show hours on Wednesday, July 24 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Block Party will feature local beer, wine and food sampling. To start the salivating there will be deep fried cheese curds from Crawfish Junction, Canadian bacon from Jones Dairy Farm, KeepErMovin’ Light Lager from Ale Asylum and much more!
“This event is the first-of-its-kind in Farm Technology Days history, and Jefferson County is proud to welcome enthusiasts to celebrate Wisconsin agriculture,” said Amy Listle, Executive Board member of FTD.
It will be a celebration of the those in agriculture that make it an $88 billion industry in the state! Charlie Berens of the Manitowoc Minute will be headlining the event to celebrate, toast and roast all things Wisconsin.
Tickets are $15 to sample beer, wine and food and you will be required to show an ID at the door. For those under 21 or not wishing to sample beverages, tickets are available for $5 to sample food-only and still see Charlie Berens take the stage beginning at 5:30 p.m. General show admission is $8 at the gate with reduced admission of $5 after 3 pm on Wednesday.
To purchase your Block Party tickets, go to FarmTechDaysBlockParty.eventbrite.com
The list of confirmed samplers includes: Tyranena Brewing, KeepErMovin’ Light Lager from Ale Asylum, Prairie Farms chocolate milk, Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese Cheese Spreads and Sausage, Crave Bros Homestead Cheese Cheese Samples, Crawfish Junction Catering Deep Fried Cheese Curds, Jones Dairy Farm -Jones Market Canadian Bacon, Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery Belaire Cheese, Fish House of Rushing Waters- Smoked Fish, Lewis Station Winery, Spurgeon Vineyards & Winery, Sprecher Brewing Co, Timber Hill Winery, Fisher King Winery, Edwin Brix Vineyard — Sell Family Wines, Third Space Brewing, Vines to Cellar, Elmaro Vineyard, Sunshine Brewing Company, Sand Creek Brewing, East Troy Brewery, Brewfinity Brewing Co, Timber Hill Winery and Capital Brewery.
