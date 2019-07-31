A local business owner said if village officials approve a zoning change to allow apartments on Friedel Drive, he may need to look elsewhere for potential expansion.
Shawn Arnold, who owns Auburn Ridge located at 825 Hubbell St., indicated he is interested in purchasing the village-owned property adjacent to the business for future expansion. However, another business is already moving forward to buy the land.
The Marshall Planning Commission tabled a request by Taylor Hellenbrand of TJFH Properties at its July 24 meeting to rezone a 1.825-acre parcel on Friedel Drive from manufacturing-industrial to multi-family residential.
The commissioners said the decision was based on the desire for Village Administrator Adam Ruechel to work with both groups to find an option to keep them in the village.
Arnold would like to purchase the 1.825-acre property to expand and diversify the production.
“Just give me one or two years to vet this out,” pleaded Arnold to the planning commissioners. “I will even pay taxes on the property.”
Hellenbrand presented a site concept plan at the May 22 planning commission meeting to potentially construct three 16-unit apartment buildings with different square foot options. Two of the buildings would be located on village-owned Freidel Drive property and the other one would be located on the empty parcel currently owned by Jaeger Living TR located between Auburn Ridge and the village property.
Hellenbrand said the apartments would be a mixture of one-and two-bedroom units, with some attached garages and storage units. As soon as everything gets approved, construction could begin in the fall at the earliest, he said.
Commission chair and village president John Schuepbach said he liked both projects.
“I want us to work with both parties,” said planning commissioner Susan Wollin. “We want you both here.”
Ruechel cited the new village’s strategic development economic plan, saying residents indicated the importance to revitalize the downtown and increase housing.
“This does it. We don’t have a lot of manufacturing and industrial. Do we wait for something else? What makes sense for us to go forward and to grow?” he said. “We are turning development away because we don’t have the land. That is not what I want to be as a municipality.”
Arnold said he is in the process of working with consultants to figure out the return on investment for his expansion plans. If it makes sense, he would like the opportunity to do so.
“I want to stay in Marshall,” sad Arnold, a Marshall High School graduate and former village trustee. “We need industry here.”
According to the business owner, Auburn Ridge has more than 70 full-time employees earning at least $15 an hour. He also said he hires students out of high school and people with a lot of experience.
“We go to the restaurants and spend money on gas,” he said.
Arnold believes Auburn Ridge is the biggest company to hire employees next to the school district.
“We are a well-respected industry. I am fine working with you,” the business owner said. “Just give us time.”
