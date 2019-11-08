A Waterloo business aimed at helping make people healthier is celebrating 10 years. Life Changing Nutrition, 347 Portland Road, was opened Oct. 1, 2009 by Tama Griffin and her husband, Ron. The business has been at the Portland Road location for five years; it had initially opened at 315 Hendricks St.
Griffin said it’s been “pretty amazing” to have Life Changing Nutrition mark a decade in business.
“There’s been a lot of growth and a lot of changes,” the owner said.
She said there have been ups and downs for the business, but noticed when Life Changing Nutrition moved to the Portland Road address there was more visibility. Griffin said the new location made it easier for customers to find the nutrition club.
The business has expanded its offerings to customers; it began with high-protein smoothies which the owner said is equal to an entire meal and energy drinks. Now, the nutrition club offers tea bombs that Griffin describes as a drink that can help improve mental clarity, focus and concentration.
“The tea bomb has NRG – nature’s raw guarana – tea,” she said. “Then it has lift off, which helps with endurance and focusing, brain health. It has some beverage mix all made with Splenda so it’s good sweetener.”
Life Changing Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday and shorter hours on Saturday, serving people healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner options.
The business also regularly hosts weight loss challenges and at the most recent one, there were 29 participants. The business owner said that number used to be 10.
“It’s very exciting to see more people get involved,” she said.
Griffin oversees several independent contractors who are able to work out of the Portland Road location if they desire. Between all of the health coaches there is a combined 50 years of experience assisting people with their health goals with the owner bringing 20 years as a wellness coach.
“That’s grown tremendously with more people interested in learning about how to help other people and how to build a business,” Griffin said.
