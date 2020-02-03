Professional cycling’s governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), announced that the first round of their redesigned Cyclocross World Cup schedule will take place in Waterloo. The race will be on the grounds of Trek’s global headquarters on Oct. 4.
The 2020 World Cup Waterloo will be the fourth consecutive edition of the event and will be the only North American round of the 14 UCI Cyclocross World Cup races. In addition to the main event, the weekend of October 2-4 will be filled with racing as thousands of amateur racers descend upon Waterloo for the annual Trek CX Cup, the United States’ largest cyclocross race.
This year’s edition promises to be one of the largest ever, with the best opportunity for North American racers to perform on the world stage.
“2020 is looking to be an incredible year for CX in North America,” said Trek Sports Marketing Director Tim Vanderjeugd. “This fourth edition of the World Cup will attract world class talent eager to perform at a World Cup and be one of the biggest stages for amateur and professional North American talent to race on home soil.”
As it has been since Trek’s inaugural World Cup, equal prize money is awarded to men and women.
In addition to being a major highlight in the early season competitive calendar, the World Cup Waterloo and Trek CX Cup hosts fans and revelers for four days of fun in a festival atmosphere. Attendees can expect world class hospitality, and an experience to be remembered – rain or shine.
“World Cup Weekend is about so much more than just one race,” said Trek President John Burke. “It’s America’s leading CX event and celebration. We’re happy to be its home. The one thing at Trek that we focus on more than any other with this event is how we can keep making it a new and better experience for the fans and the athletes. If you’ve never been, this is an invitation. If you’re coming back, we’re looking forward to seeing you again.”
