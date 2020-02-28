A proposal to locate a used car dealership in Marshall will not be up for consideration for at least another month.
The village’s plan commission on Feb. 26 voted to deny a conditional use permit that would have allowed the establishment of a car dealership at the former Kwik Trip car wash lot, 502 W. Main St. The decision was to allow developer Maxsym Parker to revise his permit request to include plans for a car repair center.
Back in January, Parker was initially looking to propose both a car dealership and repair center for the site, but decided to drop plans for the latter, thinking members of the public would find a limited proposal to be more acceptable. The lot currently features a zoning classification of general business.
However, commission member Sue Peck cautioned that the lot would need a rezone if it were to only feature a car dealership and suggested Parker revert to his original plans. Peck said there is clear language in the village’s ordinances that allows for the conditional use of a car repair business on properties with general business zoning, but this does not apply to car dealerships.
Parker agreed to request a new conditional use permit, where a car repair center would be the primary feature of the development and the car dealership would be secondary. The repair center would be away from the street, Parker said, and would service both dealership vehicles and those of the public.
The planned dealership itself would be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and would feature around 15 cars in the lot, he said. Parker also plans to build a 3,500-square-foot building on the property, which would include a waiting room and three small offices.
Prior to the decision to deny the conditional use permit, the commission held a public hearing on the request.
One resident, who lives just to the north of the property, said she was concerned with the lighting of the business as well as any possible negative effects to snow plowing in the area. Parker reassured her that the only outdoor LED lights would be in the front of the business and that there would be some form of a “sight barrier” around the property.
Commission member Bill Blaschka said he did not see anything wrong with the development, but another resident said she was worried the business would attract vandalism to the area and would lower the value of surrounding homes.
“We want all of this input and all these people here, because we don’t have all of the answers,” Village President John Schuepbach said. “It helps us a lot.”
Other commission business:
• The village is working on finishing its ATV/UTV ordinance to allow the vehicles to travel throughout the municipality, which should come up at the planning commission’s March meeting, Village Clerk Lindsey Reno said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.