An aroma of beans, chili peppers and freshly-baked tortillas will return to the building once occupied by Pablo’s Tacos.
Popular Madison eatery El Poblano opened a second location Nov. 22 at 111 W. Main St., Marshall, at the intersection of Highways 19 and 73. The Mexican restaurant already offers a variety of customizable tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas and sandwiches.
El Poblano owners Diana Velasquez and Pascual Ortigosa decided to open their second location in Marshall because they saw it as a “good community to go to,” Velasquez said.
“The food is made the same way and it’s just a new place to serve it,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll love the food. It’s a new environment, something different and it’s authentic.”
The establishment is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with the array of entrees, El Poblano also offers soda and unique Mexican drinks, Agua Horchata and Agua Mango, along with desserts including flan, tres leches cake, rice pudding, gelatinas and a variety of bakery items.
Though the restaurant features special items every day, a permanent expanded menu should arrive at the beginning of next year, Velasquez said, with the introduction of such items as fajitas, Mexican posole soup and a fried version of their fish tacos.
Current fish tacos come with either blackened cod, grilled shrimp or blackened tilapia fish on a corn tortilla, served on a bed of slaw with chipotle mayo and avocado.
“You don’t find our quesadilla anywhere else because it has the onions, and the peppers inside of it gives it a nice flavor,” Velasquez said.
Served with rice and beans, the quesadillas feature red peppers along with the restaurant’s signature poblano peppers, which were the partial inspiration for the name of the establishment. Velasquez added that Ortigosa, her husband, is originally from Puebla, Mexico, where the natives are known as “poblanos.”
For the quesadillas, burritos, tacos and sandwiches, diners can choose from four types of meats including marinated pork, steak, chicken or chorizo (Mexican pork sausage). Burritos come with beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo on flour tortillas, while traditional tacos include cilantro and onions.
El Poblano’s sandwiches are of a uniquely-Mexican variety known as a torta.
“The tortas are amazing,” Velasquez said. “It’s a big nice sandwich and it has everything that you want in a sandwich — the lettuce, the pico, sour cream, chipotle mayonnaise.”
Lastly, enchiladas come with chicken, cheese or both along with rice, beans and a choice of mild red salsa, hot salsa, medium green salsa or mole sauce.
“So far there’s been good feedback from people, that they really enjoy the food,” she said. “It’s the love that my husband puts in the food, so it makes it authentic.”
