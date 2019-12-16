Tracking down Steve Lazers during the week can be a challenge. Oftentimes, he’s working to ensure his fleet of buses is in top condition or driving a school route.
But on Friday, he will leave Lazers Bus Service for one last time. The company was sold to Go Riteway Transportation in September as he decided to retire.
“Any business owner will tell you that it’s a 24-hour a day job, seven days a week,” Lazers said. “You’re always thinking about it, thinking about tomorrow, and a week down the road and a month, then six months down the road. It’s a pretty demanding job.”
For more than 50 years, the name Lazers was synonymous with bus service in Marshall. Lazers, 56, said the company was started in the summer of 1967 by Lazers’ dad, Bob Lazers, who passed away in 2015. The soon-to-be-retired Lazers has fond memories of spending his youth at the business.
“I started out when I was very small,” he said. “I was 10 and I started to follow my dad around, holding the flashlight and washing the buses. Just learning the trade and trying to follow in his footsteps.”
Lazers said his dad was a self-taught mechanic who had been working as a bookkeeper for Lazers Motors, a car dealership and gas station owned by Bob Lazers’ uncle. When the dealership closed, Bob Lazers decided to get into the bus business.
The company started with a modest five buses that transported students in the Marshall School District to and from school, on field trips, and to sporting events. As the village started to grow, so did Lazers Bus Company; by the late 1970s the company had 12 buses.
As a student at Marshall High School, Lazers was interested in learning mechanics and took technology classes. He later attended MATC where he continued studying auto mechanics and fine-tuned his skills in the trade.
Lazers’ dad encouraged him to work at a large Madison school bus contractor after completing his studies. But he still found himself working for the Marshall company by getting the buses out in the morning and driving Marshall teams to sports events; on the days where there were no sports he worked in the shop.
“I was basically working two full-time jobs from 1983-1995,” he said. “Then, it got to the point where my dad was ready for retirement.”
Lazers took over the bus company in 1995, at a time when Marshall was seeing a significant population increase. Since then, the fleet of school buses has grown to 33.
The bus company isn’t just responsible for getting school children around; in 2000 Lazers began offering charter buses.
“It just really took off with some really great employees and that’s what made the business successful,” he said.
Lazers has worn many hats since taking over the company – buying buses, dispatching, pricing charter rentals, and as the aforementioned mechanic and driver.
It was only a couple weeks ago when he gave up regularly driving the bus route he’d been responsible for since 1995.
“The driving part and the mechanical part are my favorite things that I like to do,” Lazers said. “But, I’m ready for a change.”
For the last five years, Lazers’ wife, Donnita, has been working for the company as the office manager. Her last day of work will also be Friday.
“In 2014, 2015 it was getting to be too much for me to do everything so she retired from the hair business (she ran a salon in Madison for 21 years) and she came to work for the bus company,” Lazers said. “It’s been pretty fun. I didn’t know how it was going to go working with my wife every day but it’s actually been awesome. We’re a pretty good team.”
The couple already has plans on how they want to spend their retirement – living in Aruba for part of the year.
“For the past five years, every few months we’ve been going to the Caribbean so it’s been a long-range goal of ours to partially retire down there,” Lazers said.
When the Wisconsin temperatures warm up, the pair plans to spend part of the year living at their cabin in the northern part of the state. There are also intentions to travel to other places around the globe.
Lazers is thankful the community’s continued support of the bus company.
“We’ve tried to give them the best equipment and the best bus drivers and the best service for a lot of years,” he said. “And the (school) district has been great for Lazers. All our clientele has been great. We’ve had really good customers over the years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.