Marshall's Kwik Trip building sold

The new owner of the Kwik Trip building in Marshall is looking to lease the building.
Jerry Harbort of Sun Prairie purchased the building on State Highway 19 about a month ago. Harbort said he plans to fix up the building, that sits on about an acre of land, to lease it out.
“My intention is to fix it up and lease it out,” Harbort said.
“I want to do a few things to make it more appealing,” the new owner said. “I don’t want to put a lot into it because you don’t know what the next person wants to do with the building.”
The building has stood empty since the new Kwik Trip gas station and convenience store opened across the street in 2012.
Harbort said he would like to clean up the building and make it more appealing. “It is the entrance to Marshall and it would be nice if it were done up right.”
He said the store and location would be idea of several things, including a car dealership or a pet grooming business. “A variety of things could happen with the 2,800-square-foot building” Harbort said.
There currently is no direct access to the state highway, Harbort noted. There are two access points to the property on the back side of the building.
Harbort said he is not a real estate agent, but does lease out other properties in Sun Prairie.
“I thought there was an opportunity here,” he said. Because the property was listed for a long time, there have been other interested buyers, he said. “Bidders would show interest and then it would sizzle,” he added.
Harbort said he has been in negotiations with the owners for some time.
The new owner said he is familiar with the property. “Being born and raised in Sun Prairie, I used to go to the lake in Marshall. My mom took us there to swim all the time.”
The building has two bathrooms, one for men and one for women, and 10-foot interior ceiling. It is wide open inside, with four pillars in the back.
“The building is solid as Kwik Trip built it very well,” Harbort said. “It will clean up really nice. I just need to figure out what the best thing is for it.”
The new owner said he plans to talk with village officials to find out if tax incremental financing money is available or maybe façade grant money.
“It has good curb appeal if I get it cleaned up,” Harbort said. “I know it needs work.”
Harbort said he has not yet advertised the building on social media nor has he listed with a realtor.
The ‘for sale’ sign on the front of the building has been replaced with a banner indicating it is for lease.
