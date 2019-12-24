Sometimes, appearances can be deceiving; for instance, people may see Ted out for a walk and assume the large dog may not be friendly. People might also see the inside of the pole barn on Traut Road in the Town of Medina and conclude it’s a space for training canines.
But Ted is a therapy dog who will just quietly continue on his walk without any fuss and the agility equipment is just as important for people as it is for canines. It’s all part of animal assisted intervention.
Cindy Brosig was studying for her masters of nursing degree when she found research on using dogs to help people heal by overcoming anxiety or depression, preventing suicide, and behavior in children.
While studying for her degree, Brosig applied the research to real-world situations. Based on her time using Ted to work with teen girls in the hospital who attempted suicide, Brosig found the girls who worked with the therapy dogs were discharged from the hospital sooner than their fellow patients and were more connected at school.
“I was at a conference and the speaker said 8-10 hours of intervention can actually change and grow neurons where kids and even adults depleted because of stress,” she said. “They also found that when children and adults were non-verbal due to stress – because dogs are also non-verbal – you can overcome that fear just through non-verbal interaction.”
Following her research, Brosig wanted to form an animal assisted intervention program. She actually began last year, before her family moved to Medina; the former Air Force member tried to run the program out of her Sun Prairie home but found it wasn’t large enough to accommodate it.
“Being in a subdivision and in the backyard didn’t afford any privacy to have people come over,” Brosig said. “And then of course winter came and our garage wasn’t warm.”
She decided to search for a location with more space and eventually Brosig and her husband found a location to build a pole barn.
As the program’s name describes, using animals is a major part of the intervention. In Brosig’s case, she uses dogs
Some people bring in dogs – often times the animals were purchased specifically as an emotional support canine companion – while others work with Ted under the program called Mind, Body, Dog.
The program has people work through the obstacle course with an emotional support canine. Many of the clients coming to see Brosig are children, but adults are also welcome to sign up for a 45-minute slot.
“It’s more emotional, humans working on social cues but it’s been very nice,” she said. “I’ve found they can get some obedience training and manners training their own dog but finding that their child was connecting with their dog.”
For example, one of the clients worked with an emotional support dog that was meant for the child. The animal went from sleeping in the mother’s bed to sleeping in the child’s bed.
Brosig works with the child to determine what their needs are, be it control and self-regulation, learning to speed up or slow down, and then uses the obstacle course to practice those skills with the dog. Clients can also develop empathy with the animal if it’s afraid to try out an obstacle.
“They’re training the dog and, without knowing it, they’re training themselves,” she said. “It’s calming and bringing in those happy feelings. … And it’s a bonding experience between the kids and the dogs.”
Additionally, when people feel they cannot control their emotions, they are able to feel external control by teaching the dog to weave through vertical posts or to run through a tunnel.
Brosig also said training the dog to complete an obstacle builds a person’s self-confidence.
“It’s just magical to see that,” she said.
Brosig receives a lot of questions about what she does, so the business owner is hosting a Dec. 28 open house at 1570 Traut Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People will be able to walk the obstacle course and ask her about the animal assisted intervention program.
