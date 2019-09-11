“Did you know there’s a difference between chiming and striking, right?” Jim Reynolds asks. “Chiming is playing the tune and striking is marking the hour. Most people don’t know that –– if they hear a clock make a noise, they say it’s chiming.”
While many people have adapted to using digital timepieces, Reynolds, 74, has a knack for working with mechanical clocks from those made more than 100 years ago to modern styles, quartz, tower and even cuckoo clocks. The Waterloo resident even has a clock repair business, Fixed In Time, that he runs out of his home.
Reynolds has been in the clock repair business for a bit more than 50 years. It began in 1966 or 1967 when he was a studying to be an industrial arts teacher at William Penn College in Iowa. He doesn’t quite remember how, but somehow Reynolds met up with an antique dealer who no longer wanted to be in the clock repair business. The dealer didn’t think he could fix clocks for much longer so he taught Reynolds the ins and outs of mechanical clock repair.
“He would tell me ‘Here’s what I think is wrong with this one and here’s how you fix it,’” the Waterloo man said, noting he also bought many books on the subject.
Reynolds started to repair his own clocks, then the clocks of his friends, the clocks of friends of friends and so forth.
“The initial introduction was way before that,” he said. “I’ve always like mechanical things. I get this silly satisfaction I really can’t explain from making things run.”
When asked what he’s taken apart and put back together again, Reynolds wittily replies with “how much time do you have?”
“He can fix anything from a blender to a bulldozer,” said his wife, Bobbie. “And has. It’s a real blessing for me because the things he can do around here that otherwise we’d have to call somebody to fix for us. It’s amazing.”
After retiring eight years ago from Bethesda Lutheran Homes where he worked in maintenance and buildings and grounds, Reynolds and his wife, Bobbie, talked about ‘what’s next.’ He began running an advertisement for Fixed In Time in the local newspaper and advertiser and now gets “almost all the work I want.”
Reynolds, who moved to Waterloo in 1997, said the types of repairs clocks need are all over the board but many times dirt and wear are responsible for the needed adjustments.
One of the most challenging fixes he encountered was a 100-plus year old Vienna Blind man’s clock, which needed a new gear and had to be completely put back together.
“It was more complicated than what’s known as a three plate clock which is a real rascal,” Reynolds said. “They’re fun … but most of the clock repairers just hate them because there are so many things that have to be adjusted for it to work and each adjustment affects all the others more or less.”
Fixed In Time has a workshop in Reynolds home, but the businessman has done house calls for larger clocks.
The Waterloo residence is not only where Reynolds fixes clocks, but where he can show off his own clock collection. The first floor of their home has 12 clocks, though not all of them are wound and running.
In one room is a large clock picked up from Pennsylvania that was all in pieces and placed in a basket, the tubes were wrapped in a blanket but the six-foot case was still intact. An individual who fixes clocks had purchased the timepiece in hopes of rejuvenating it but never got around to it. When Reynolds went to pick up the large clock he discovered the person who was selling it was Steve Conover who has written multiple books on clock repair. The Waterloo man referred to Conover as the guru on clocks specifically early American clocks.
A clock in the dining area is more than 100 years old and was given away as a promotional item.
“That is a cheap movement in there and it was so cheap they were giving it away to advertise. And Coke did it, Calumet did it,” Reynolds said. “And there it is, still running. … But like a car, it takes a little bit of attention to keep it going.”
There is one time piece the couple refers to as ‘wild thing,’ which isn’t kept wound because it makes too much racket. However, it’s the oldest clock in the home with wooden plates and movement. Reynolds guesses it was built in the 1850s or earlier and was likely made in Holland.
But perhaps one of the most unusual clocks in their home is an old time clock made in New York. Reynolds explained it was a clock that people would punch in and out for work though the punching mechanism no longer functions as it would require too much repair.
He was given the time clock by a Waterloo resident who said if Reynolds didn’t take it, the time keeping mechanism would be thrown away. When Reynolds brought the clock home he started having second thoughts and considered throwing it away because it was in such bad shape. But, another clock repair person convinced him to keep the time clock and fix it up.
“I’m glad I decided to keep it,” Reynolds said. “I just love fixing these up and cleaning them. It’s fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.