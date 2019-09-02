Some gyms may have people at the doors to greet clients; at The Ranch Personal Training, the unofficial greeters are a pair of horses who may whinny in acknowledgement of a person’s presence. Clients might also get greeted by canine Arya. The Town of Waterloo personal training facility, which opened about two years ago, embraces its rural location and uses it as an example that The Ranch is unlike any commercial gym.
Max Soucy, 25, is the owner and sole full-time employee at The Ranch; Mara Martin, 26, is a part-time trainer with the business.
It was employment at a commercial gym where the pair met and worked as personal trainers that made Soucy set out to open his own facility. When their employer switched its model of training to group sessions, a few of the clients asked Soucy if he would be willing to train them one-on-one. The clients even had a location to use for training on their Town of Waterloo property.
“It ended up working well,” Martin said.
Most of The Ranch’s training is done one-on-one but occasionally there will be two-on-one sessions if a client wants to work out with another person. There are also group workouts. In addition to using an indoor space, which had once been used for storage, the personal trainers also utilize outdoor space on the property.
It’s not just the individualized training that differentiates the facility from other gym spaces, but the location is far from what most people imagine when they think about a fitness facility.
“It’s in the country and a totally different vibe from anywhere else,” Soucy said.
The location is what prompted the name of the business. When a person came out to the Town of Waterloo address, Soucy said, “Welcome to the ranch” because the first thing the visitor saw was horses next to the parking area.
Soucy, who lives with Martin in Madison, had not intended to become a personal trainer; in fact, he initially attended college to become a teacher. When he transferred to UW-Whitewater, Soucy found himself lifting weights in the gym to stay in shape for his masonry work. The training switched his field of study because he enjoyed the weight lifting plus learning about strength training. Even after becoming a certified personal trainer, Soucy still likes to learn about the science behind his profession.
“I like to train people, but also educate them on the science behind the methods,” he said.
Martin had studied kinesiology at UW-Madison with the desire to get into physical therapy. After completing her undergraduate degree, she wanted to take a bit of time away from school and found personal training as a good fit since Martin enjoys working with people and it aligned with what she studied.
“It’s fun to see how they overlap,” she said.
The Ranch has had a busy first two years, with nearly 40 clients between the two trainers, both in-person and online. Additionally, last year Soucy started a powerlifting club at Lake Mills High School and Martin has been continuing her education to earn her physical therapist assistant certification.
The couple credits their clients for the business’ success.
“We’ve built a community out here,” Martin said. “Everyone knows each other now.”
The pair also talks about the future of The Ranch. Soucy has ambitions of one day owning a larger facility, perhaps closer to a downtown area or a larger building in the current location.
“It’s been good,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
