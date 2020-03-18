The Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) facility is available by appointment only effective Wednesday, March 18.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is doing its part to help protect the health of the community, staff, volunteers, and the animals it serves.
Due to the high level of traffic we see in the building, HSJC are making a few short-term changes to its operations based on recommendations received from state and county health departments.
• Operating hours will stay the same, but the facility will only accept visitors to the shelter by appointment. Appointments are available to serious adopters with a completed application, for donation drop-offs, or for stray and surrendered animals.
• Anyone interested in adopting an animal is invited to take a virtual visit through shelter; applications and all adoptable animals are viewable online on HSJC's adoption page. Questions can be answered by emailing shelter@hsjc-wis.com or calling 920-674-2048.
• All visitors to the building will be asked to use hand sanitizer and to wash their hands frequently to prevent the spread of any disease.
• People are asked to not visit the building if:
- They feel sick, or have any flu-like symptoms such as a fever or cough
- Have had direct contact with anyone who may be sick over the past 14 days
- Have traveled internationally, or to any high risk area within the country in the past 14 days
• Anyone showing any signs of illness or flu-like symptoms may be asked to leave the building.
• All events at the shelter have been suspended through the end of March, and may continue to be postponed based on information we receive from our health departments.
For residents seeking to surrender an animal, HSJC asks that they try their best to keep the animal for now or hold off as long as possible before surrendering.
HSJC's goal is to lower the number of animals in its care right now, so staff are best able to provide for their safety with a reduced staffing level.
As an emergency services support organization in the community, the humane society may be called to assist with care for animals during this outbreak.
Anyone who would like to support HSJC in these efforts, can make a donation to the shelter or send in an item on its wish list.
HSJC will continue to review this changing situation and provide updates about the shelter and a return to normal operations as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.