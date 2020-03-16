Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Waterloo Parks Department announced it is closing all parks until April 15. This date will be re-evaluated before that time frame and any updates will be given.
This includes the Waterloo Regional Trailhead on McKay Way. This affects use of playground equipment, disc golf, baseball/softball fields and shelter areas. The parks department will look for CDC and Health Department updates and keep the public informed when reopening of Waterloo Parks will take place. All walking paths will remain open for use at your own risk.
All indoor events scheduled between March 16-April 15 are also being cancelled, including the Annual Easter Egg Hunt.
The Waterloo Parks Department will be open during that time, but will only be open to emails and phone calls. There will be no indoor traffic or window service. The department appreciates the public’s understanding and patience as we deal with this crisis. Any questions, please call or email the Waterloo Parks Department at 920-478-3025 or parks@waterloowi.us.
On Monday, the Marshall Parks and Recreation Department announced via Facebook that its parks’ equipment was being sanitized by TKS Exterior Cleaning at 11 a.m. Once the cleaning process was complete, the parks would be open for public use.
