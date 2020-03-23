The Jefferson County Health Department has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County as of Sunday.
Both cases in Jefferson County are related to domestic travel, said Gail Scott, director and health officer, Jefferson County Health Department.
On Sunday the health department shared some key messages with the public:
— Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it's important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing.
"Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19," the department said in an email.
— Stay home, especially if sick.
— Wash hands frequently and thoroughly.
— Practice social distancing. Keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.
"We all need to work together to flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19," Scott said.
Those with questions or an immediate need related to COVID-19 should text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211.
Call volumes are high so people are encouraged to use text or online options first.
Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider.
