Closed

Waterloo Public Schools – staff will be accessible by email and phone

Marshall Public Schools – staff will be accessible by email and phone

St. John Lutheran School – staff will be accessible by email

Holy Family Parish School – staff will be accessible by email and phone

Waterloo municipal offices (includes all departments) – staff will be accessible by email and phone; leave payments in the drop box located at the main entrance

Marshall municipal offices (includes all departments) – staff will be accessible by email and phone; leave all payments in the drop box located at the main entrance, call or email to set up voting absentee in person

Karl Junginger Memorial Library – staff will be accessible by email

Marshall Community Library – staff will be accessible by email and phone

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church – Pastor will be accessible by email and phone, updated daily devotionals on church website, weekly sermon on church’s YouTube channel

Cancellations

Waterloo community Easter Egg Hunt

Marshall Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt

All Karl Junginger Memorial Library programs and activities

All Marshall Community Library programs and activities

All activities for all local public and private schools

American Legion Auxiliary Post 100th anniversary gala

Waterloo American Legion Post 233 grilled chicken and pork chop dinner

Marshall High School alumni banquet

Waterloo High School alumni banquet

Waterloo Athletic Booster Club banquet

Friends of the Marshall Community Library annual dog wash fundraiser

