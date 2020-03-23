Both federal and Wisconsin income tax payment and return due dates are automatically extended to July 15, 2020. Wisconsin law will automatically extend time and waive interest and penalties for taxpayers due to a presidentially declared disaster.
"This is just one more thing we can do for Wisconsinites during this challenging time," Gov. Tony Evers said. "Our main goal is to assist our citizens in any way that we can."
Tax filers do not have to file any extension forms to be eligible for this new due date.
There is no limit on the amount of payment to be postponed, and there are no income exclusions.
This applies to individuals, trusts, estates, partnerships, associations, companies or corporations.
This relief is solely for income tax payments, estimated income tax payments and returns due April 15, 2020.
There will be no interest or penalty for the period of April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020.
Interest, penalties, and underpayment interest for failure to make quarterly estimated tax payments with respect to such postponed federal income tax filings and payments will begin to accrue on July 16, 2020.
"This is a time of great uncertainty for everyone. People are concerned and worried, and one thing they should not have to worry about right now is an April 15 tax deadline," said Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca.
"Roughly, half of all taxpayers in Wisconsin have already filed their tax returns, and most have received refunds, on average over $700," added Barca. "We are still processing returns and issuing refunds and other credits that Wisconsinites rely on such as the Homestead Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit."
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue notes that most services are found online at www.revenue.wi.gov
Customer service phone numbers:
Individuals -- 608-266‑2486
Businesses -- 608-266-2776
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in the Wisconsin www.wisconsin.gov/covid19 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.