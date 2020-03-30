The Marshall Lions and the Waterloo Piggly Wiggly grocery store recently announced a partnership to deliver groceries to the Marshall and Waterloo areas. This service is for anyone 65 years of age or older or those with immunity-related medical conditions who cannot pick up supplies on their own due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Patrons order their groceries online and the Marshall Lions will deliver them to the patron’s door on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays from 4-6 p.m. Schedules may change based on overall demand or special needs.
“We asked ourselves as Lions how we can help during this health crisis and this came up as one way we can serve our communities right away. Our motto is "We serve" so we're ready,” said Lion Dennis Riley, who will serve as the dispatcher for the grocery delivery team.
Users of this service must have an account and a Piggly Wiggly rewards number in order to execute an on-line order. These can be set up online.
Patrons should follow these steps to order and pay for their groceries online and set up delivery:
1. Visit the Piggly Wiggly web site at https://www.shopthepig.com/
2. Use the store search and set Waterloo Piggly Wiggly as the default store
3. Use the “Shop” tab in the upper left navigation to shop for and select groceries and quantities.
4. Enter “Marshall Lions to Deliver” and a phone number in the comments section.
5. Pay for the groceries online with credit or debit card
6. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery.
7. A Lions member will then pick up the groceries from the Piggly Wiggly and deliver the items to the customer’s door.
