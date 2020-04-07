Each day, healthcare personnel face the possibility of being in contact with a patient who has novel coronavirus. To help prevent the spread of the disease, these individuals wear personal protective equipment (PPE) ranging from face shields and gloves to multiple layers of clothing.
But, when someone needs immediate medical assistance, be it for a broken arm or cardiac arrest, the first people to arrive on the scene are also taking measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Both Marshall and Waterloo EMS have enacted policies that not only protect the patients they serve, but also those who respond to calls.
“The safety and health of the staff and families of Waterloo Fire & EMS is paramount,” Waterloo Fire and EMS Chief Wes Benisch wrote in the department’s COVID-19 response guidelines.
Marshall EMS director Scott Allain said coronavirus is impacting the department in several ways, implementing new policies and procedures from how personnel respond to the scene to the day-to-day operations.
Typically, prior to the pandemic, first responders would use certain PPE when required.
“We’d use gloves on every call but now, on every call, due to the community spread we are taking the precautions of gloves, eye protection and surgical masks not only on the providers, but also the patient – if they can tolerate it – just to protect everybody involved,” Allain said.
The Waterloo department is also putting surgical masks on patients along with the first responders wearing PPE.
When asked if the department has found difficulty in obtaining PPEs, he said “that’s kind of the golden question.” As of now, the Marshall EMS is equipped with the necessary PPE, but it’s difficult to predict how long the pandemic will last and if the call volume may increase to serve people who need to get to hospitals as COVID-19 peaks.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions and we are doing our best to acquire PPE but even with the national strategic stockpile, we have a lot of what we wanted but not everything we requested,” Allain said.
Across the county, healthcare providers are experience a shortage of N95 masks, which can filter out at least 95% of airborne particles. The Marshall EMS has teamed up with the Deer-Grove EMS to prolong the lifespan of the department’s N95 masks by utilizing the neighboring district’s UV lighting.
“We’ll use the (N95) multiple times after proper sterilization,” Allain said. “If I wear an N95 mask on a patient and we didn’t do any type of aerosol procedures and it’s not grossly contaminated or destroyed in any way, they’ll put that in a brown paper sack … and then weekly, we’re going through the UV decontamination process.”
Additionally, procedures have been developed to enhance limiting the exposure of the staff in general. The Marshall director said when a call comes in, the EMT will approach the patient and triage their needs. For Waterloo, Benisch’s response The needs assessment for both communities will actually begin with the 911 dispatcher, who will ask a series of questions and see if the patient is able to get close to the door or if the individual has the ability to walk on their own, walk to the ambulance. Allain said if the patient is able to get themselves to the ambulance, the driver does not need to leave the vehicle and decrease exposure.
“This only exposes one provider to the patient,” he said.
Benisch said if the first responders are dispatched to a patient who has difficulty breathing and flu-like symptoms, only one person in full PPE gear will be sent to initially evaluate the patient. The procedure indicates if the patient’s condition allows, contact with responders should be limited to the provider who made the initial in-person evaluation.
Waterloo’s coronavirus response guidelines direct EMS personnel to contact the ER staff prior to transport and entering the hospital ambulance bay to confirm the patient is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to ensure medical staff are prepared to accept the patient.
According to Waterloo’s response plan, first responders are to keep their PPE gear on when decontaminating the ambulance. Other additional procedures include requiring all EMS and fire staff to have a change of clothes at the station and change out of response attire prior to leaving the building. The responders are also urged to wash their work attire at the station.
When it comes to day-to-day operations, technology has become an essential part for conducting monthly remote training and meetings. There are also limits on how many people are allowed in the public safety building – it has been closed to essential personnel only. Furthermore, there is daily monitoring to ensure the health of the EMTs. If an individual has the symptoms of COVID-19, they cannot provide service. Allain does have first responders who have requested a temporary leave of absence for reasons including being part of a higher risk group or family concerns.
Benisch’s guidelines require staff members to report of any exposure to COVID-19 that could compromise their ability to respond to calls or may expose other first responders.
Allain urges people to continue to call 911 if they have an emergency medical situation.
“We will respond to your call,” he said. “Every precautionary procedure is being taken.”
