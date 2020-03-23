This year, municipal clerks won’t only be concerned about ensuring there are enough ballots, making sure voters understand the required documents needed to cast a ballot, the proper way to complete the ballot, or if technology suddenly goes down when residents determine who will represent them. With Wisconsin still holding the spring election on Tuesday, April 7, government employees will need to ensure voters have a clean place to make their selections.
On March 15, municipalities began urging voters to cast absentee ballots due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The deadline to register online has been extended by a federal court order to Monday, March 30. To register online, follow the directions at MyVote Wisconsin, https://myvote.wi.gov.
People who are already registered can request an absentee ballot until Thursday, April 2 by visiting www.myvote.wi.gov and following the online instructions or by mailing, emailing or faxing a request to their local clerk. Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
The Waterloo and Marshall municipal offices closed to the public last week, but residents who wish to register or cast an in-person absentee ballot before election day have the opportunity to do so by appointment no later than Friday, April 3.
For those who choose not to register early or vote absentee, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Municipal clerks are preparing to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for individuals voting Tuesday, April 7 at local polling places.
City of Waterloo clerk/treasurer Mo Hansen said as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, the city had received just fewer than 300 absentee requests; in an email sent to The Courier, city council members and city department heads, Hansen said Waterloo has been averaging approximately 40 absentee ballot requests per day.
In the Town of Waterloo, clerk Cindy Schroeder has reported that as of March 19, she has already seen triple the number absentee ballot requests than in previous elections.
Marshall clerk Lindsey Johnson reported that as of the afternoon of Thursday, March 19, the village had received 236 absentee ballot requests. She expects a lower than normal physical voter turnout, but the village is prepared to accommodate people who choose to vote on Election Day.
Johnson said the village will be utilizing the police department’s garage in village hall, which is typically used for larger elections, such as August primary and November regular elections. She said this will allow for a greater physical distance between voters.
“We plan on renting a portable hand washing station for our citizens to use before or after they vote. We will have hand sanitizer at the poll book table and encourage voters to sanitize before they vote. Our election workers will be wearing medical gloves and wiping down their table as often as they can, or at minimum, on the hour,” she said. “The voter will be handed a pen and a ballot, once the voter completes their vote and takes their ballot and pen to the machine, we will have a poll worker collecting pens after voters use them to sanitize after each use.”
Hansen said the city will be following Center for Disease Control recommendations and staff is currently cleaning the council chambers in preparation for April 7. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is being conducted in the clerk/treasurer’s office.
Schroeder noted the town would like to have hand sanitizer available for people coming to the polls on Election Day, but said as of March 19 was unable to find any to purchase.
“I have reached out to other clerks but they are looking for answers as to where to purchase also. We will be wiping down any equipment hourly or more (our municipality doesn’t really have equipment that is touched). Also, I am purchasing enough pens so that each person can get one and take it with them,” Schroeder said.
Hansen said anyone with medical conditions preventing them from entering the municipal building on election day can request accommodations for curbside voting. The same is true for Marshall voters, said Johnson.
“If someone is ill on election day, we would ask that they call us and let us know when they plan on getting to the polls. That way, we can better assist them and limit their exposure to anyone else. Lastly- we really hope people can submit their request to absentee vote. We respect and understand the wish of the voter to come in and cast their ballot on election day and we will be here to serve them as best as we can. I will do everything in my power to make sure our voters have the ability to vote within their right,” she said.
