Marshall School District staff will have one less thing to worry about during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) when the school board voted March 16 to continue compensating staff while the buildings are closed.
The day after school administration decided to close facilities earlier than mandated by Gov. Tony Evers, the board held its regularly scheduled meeting two days sooner than planned. One of the major components to take action on was staff compensation and time off procedures during the COVID-19 school cancellation.
Superintendent Dan Grady said the district has three types of staff – certified, salaried and hourly. Teachers make up certified staff; they will be offering distance learning to students while the school is closed. Food service, custodial and para-educators make up the Marshall School District’s hourly staff. According to Grady, food service and custodians will need to be utilized while the facilities are closed to provide grab and go meals to children and cleaning the buildings respectively.
The administrator said it is the desire of the district’s pandemic response steering committee to find training opportunities for para-educators while the school is closed to prepare those staff members for the rest of this academic year and next school year.
“We want them to be literally on-call,” Grady said. “We want to communicate with them that if they are called by 8 o’clock or 9 o’clock tomorrow morning, the expectation is that you report or use a day off. We want to provide as many work-related training opportunities to help them grow as possible.”
Board clerk Bonnie Clayton added that even when children are not in the school buildings, there is always a lot of work that needs to be completed that hourly staff can assist with.
The district administrator acknowledged the longer the school buildings are closed the less work there will be for hourly employees.
Employees – certified, salaried or hourly – who choose not to or cannot work during the shutdown will be required to use paid or unpaid time off.
The district will also continue to honor its contract with Go-Riteway (formerly Lazers Bus Service) and pay for the company’s services. Grady said during this time, bus drivers may be able to undergo some professional development and thoroughly clean the buses. The district administrator said Marshall School District pays roughly $45,000 per month for the transportation service.
Grady said Marshall’s decision to pay Go-Riteway is in line with surrounding school districts opting to honor contracts with transportation providers.
“It makes sense since we’re going to pay for our staff is that we pay for our bus drivers also. The reality is that when we don’t pay, and they’re laid off, they’re going to seek employment elsewhere and then we want them back to drive our buses and they’re employed by different entities. … It’s our recommendation to continue business as normal,” he said.
Other board action:
• Approved a summer school program for children who will be entering four-year-old kindergarten in the fall.
• Learned the multi-day community conversation set to be held in April will be postponed. Grady suggested it could be held in the fall.
• Approved the 2020-2021 early childhood/4K calendar.
