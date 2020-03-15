The Karl Junginger Memorial Library and Marshall Community Library will be closed to the public effective Monday.
According to the KJM’s website, this includes canceling all programs and meetings from outside groups using the facilities through April 5. The KJM staff will then reassess the situation at that time.
Staff will still be available to answer patron emails and phone calls.
According to the Marshall Community Library’s website, the library will be closed through April 6 with the exception of Monday, March 16 from 4-7 p.m. to allow patrons to pick up holds, check out materials, access the public computers and complete any faxing or copying. Anyone who would like to pick up holds during this time, but not enter the building can call the library at 608-655-3123 and staff will bring items out to your vehicle.
The closure includes all programs held at the library.
