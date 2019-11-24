With the exception of an abstaining vote by Alderman Eric Rhynes and a no vote by Alderman Jason Schoenwetter, the Waterloo Common Council voted Nov. 21 to approve a municipal roof replacement bid from Storm Guard Roofing and Construction.
Storm Guard Roofing and Construction’s bid of $92,455 addresses roof repairs, the overall polyvinyl chloride (PVC) roof replacement and includes a 20-year warranty.
PVC is considered “state of the art” roofing and was recommended by several roofing companies in their bids.
“You trust your builder as (they) know the best in the industry’s standards,” said Waterloo Public Works Director Chad Yerges in regard to the roof repairs and replacement.
Loose patches and seam issues are repairs that need be completed before the overall roof replacement can take place.
“We probably need to get a company to get the repairs done (as soon as possible),” Yerges said prior to the council approving Storm Guard Roofing and Construction’s bid.
In other business, the council approved an amendment to the 2019 city of Waterloo municipal budget.
The budget amendment is for a $727,663 Waterloo Fire Department truck purchase, $720 in stone wall repairs at Waterloo Veterans Park and a sum not to exceed $5,000 for repairs to the city of Waterloo municipal building roof.
The council also approved a resolution for the vacating of a section of Taylor Street.
“The council previously approved a survey map which granted a small section of the public right of way of Taylor Street to Lee Columbus for his private property. As a step in accomplishing that, the city technically needs to publically rescind the right of way,” said Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen.
Hansen noted the council needs to first acknowledge that the resolution has been submitted and a 40-day minimum state statute requirement would apply. The resolution will then appear before the council in the future for a final approval.
With a theme of “Christmas Down on the Farm”, the Waterloo/Marshall Holiday Parade will be held on Dec. 14.
The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Waterloo High School and will conclude at Waterloo Firemen’s Park with a meet and treat, pictures with Santa and free cookies.
A live auction will also be held after the parade to benefit the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry.
In other business, the council:
- Approved on-street winter parking permits to Tracey Aide of 363 Jefferson St. and Matt Schneider, 358 Jefferson St.
- Approved an operator’s license for the period ending June 30, 2021, to Darlene Day-Moriarity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.