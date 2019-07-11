A kayak and canoe event will be held Sunday, July 14 at Marshall Fireman’s Park.
The event is set for 8 a.m. to noon.
The volunteer organizers of the event are part of the crew that has been cleaning up the Maunesha River.
It will be the celebration of the grand opening of the Village of Marshall’s kayak rental program.
There will be an aquatic scavenger hunt. Those who collect all markers, will win a prize.
There will be food and drink available for sale from 10 a.m. to noon.
T-shirts will be sold for $20 each with proceeds going to future river cleanps and other community programs. T-shirt scan be ordered online at https://secure.rec1.com/WI/village-of-marshall/catalog.
If you do not have kayaks, canoes or life vests, they will be available to rent for a suggested donation. Money raised will go to future river cleanups.
The Marshall Farmer’s Market with fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, honey, baked goods, cheese and more will also be available in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.