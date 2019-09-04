Early this morning, numerous people received emails that appeared to originate from Waterloo Mayor Jeni Quimby’s account. At approximately 9:40 a.m. city clerk/treasurer Mo Hansen sent out a mass email alerting people Quimby’s email had been spoofed and not to open the attached zip file from the messages received from mayor@waterloowi.us and delete the messages.
The two emails received by The Courier were sent at 6:15 a.m. and appeared to be a reply from emails originally sent November 2018. The content of the email said: “Good Morning, Please see the attached document. Let me know if anything else is required. zip pass 777
Thanks . Jeni.” Attached to the email was a zip file named Waterloowi.zip.
“This was a fairly sophisticated program,” Hansen said, noting several of the messages had been customized to the recipient.
The messages sent to The Courier were similar to what other people had received, he said.
According to Hansen, the city was made aware of the spoofed emails at 6 a.m. Quimby’s email account had 20 or 30 undeliverable emails sent from the spoofed account.
Hansen said diagnostics were run on all of Waterloo’s computers and no malicious programs were discovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.