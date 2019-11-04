With nearby municipalities beginning to allow all-terrain vehicles on public roads, the Village of Marshall is looking to follow suit.
The village’s planning commission voted unanimously at its Oct. 30 meeting to begin drafting an ordinance that would allow ATVs and larger UTVs on certain roads within Marshall. The ordinance is planned to include time restrictions and would also comply with state regulations, requiring a safety helmet if under the age of 18, adult supervision if under the age of 16 and vehicle registration for all riders.
Commission member Susan Wollin, an ATV/UTV rider herself, suggested riders in Marshall must have a valid driver’s license on them at all times and that time restrictions should be from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wollin also voiced concern for the safety of cyclists on Main and Hubble streets.
“For all of us who have been there, especially after school and in the evenings at 6 o’clock at night, traffic is very heavy,” she said. “Our bike paths are being used a lot. We would have to talk about what path would be used and make sure that they are labeled correctly.”
Approximately 15 people were present at the meeting, including members of Quad County Runners, the organization responsible for helping spread ATV/UTV access across the area. The group started out of Hubbleton in 2015 and not long after, routes for the vehicles began appearing in the towns of Portland and Lowell.
This year, the city of Waterloo approved ATV/UTV traffic on all city streets on Feb. 21. Because state law requires signs for designating ATV/UTV access areas, Quad County Runners has paid for the signage in each of these municipalities and would likely pay for the ones in Marshall.
The planning commission will begin working on the specifics of the ordinance at their Nov. 27 meeting, with assistance from Quad County Runners. Village Administrator Adam Ruechel said it is important that the Town of Medina also pass their own ATV/UTV ordinance, since the municipality completely surrounds Marshall.
Mobile home ordinance amendment will go to village board
The commission unanimously approved the language of an ordinance amendment that will allow a Marshall resident to save his former home for future occupants.
Marshall’s mobile home ordinance does not allow a building permit application for mobile homes constructed more than 20 years ago, prohibiting owners from relocating old buildings. A proposed amendment to the ordinance would allow mobile home owners to request exceptions to the rule on a case-by-case basis.
American Mobile Home Communities, which owns Evergreen Village on Marshall’s west side, first advocated for the ordinance change at the Sept. 25 planning commission meeting after a violation of the mobile home statute. When a resident of Evergreen Village purchased a new mobile home to replace his old one, the abandoned building was relocated to a vacant lot within the community.
Though it more than 20 years old, the mobile home is reportedly in great condition, representatives of American Mobile Home Communities said.
The ordinance amendment would allow for such relocations of mobile homes older than 20 years within their existing communities, provided that homeowners first apply to the planning commission for the exception. The commission then would take the relocation request to the Marshall Village Board, while village building inspector Chris Butschke would review each mobile home.
When the ordinance amendment recommendation comes to the village board, there will also be a public hearing on the potential change. Since village policy requires a two-week notice of a public hearing, the amendment recommendation will make the Nov. 11 village board meeting, but will most likely end up at the Dec. 10 board meeting, Ruechel said.
