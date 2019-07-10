Dodge County Treasurer Patti Hilker suggests residents mail their second installment of real estate payment to Dodge County as soon as possible to insure a timely payment.
The US Postal Service recommends mailing 1st Class mail at least seven days prior to the due date to ensure on-time delivery.
“Dodge County mail is routed through Milwaukee, and no longer automatically postmarked at the local post offices,” Hilker said.
There are several options for paying Dodge County real estate taxes. One can mail or pay in person with cash or check only at the Dodge County Treasurer’s office, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday — Friday. There is an inside drop box for no waiting.
Residents can pay online with a credit or debit card at www.officialpayments.com. Use jurisdiction code #5936. There is a convenience fee charged by the service provider.
Pay by telephone with a credit card will also be accepted. Call 1-800-272-9829. Use jurisdiction code #5936.
There is a convenience fee charged by the service provider.
“Dodge County payment information is live, which means that as soon as we receipt for a payment, you can see that payment on the Dodge County website,” Hilker said. To view payment information, go to http://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/ and click on land information search.
For more information, call 920-386-3782 during work hours.
