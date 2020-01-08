While the municipal government elections in Waterloo and Marshall will be quiet with incumbents not facing any contention, the same cannot be said about the school boards.
With incumbents Bonnie Clayton and John Lutz choosing not to seek re-election to the Marshall School Board, there is a guarantee of two new people each serving a three-year term. Eric Armstrong, Eli Bauer, Christie Eilders, Justin Rodriguez, Jill Misiewicz and Staci Abrahamson all filed paperwork by yesterday afternoon’s deadline.
Based on the number of candidates, Marshall will need to host a primary election in February to narrow the field down to four.
All of Waterloo’s incumbents whose terms will conclude this year have decided to pursue office again. As Nancy Thompson and Susan Quamme look to earn another three-year term representing area 3, Matthew Schneider – who was appointed to the board in the fall and also represents area 3 – is hoping to add another two years onto his tenure. Newcomer Kate Lewandowski is challenging the area 3 incumbents.
Waterloo School Board area 1 incumbent Karen Stangler is running unopposed.
Marshall Village Board incumbents Tara Gibbons and Scott Michalek are running unopposed as the pair look to extend their service on the municipal governing body by three years.
City of Waterloo voters will see familiar names on the spring ballot when incumbents Eric Rhynes – ward 2, Jeanette Petts – wards 4 and 4, and Charles Kuhl – at-large. Rhynes and Kuhl were appointed to their seats last spring.
The Town of Medina will hold a caucus tonight to determine candidates for the two positions up for election.
