Dodge County
Clean sweep collection dates announced
Program to be offered in August
The Dodge County University of Wisconsin-Extension has announced its 2019 Clean Sweep Collection date. On Saturday, Aug. 24, one collection site will be available for county residents to dispose of hazardous waste.
It will be open at the Dodge County Highway Shop in the Town of Trenton, N8856 County Highway A, Beaver Dam, from 8 a.m. to noon. Hazardous materials will be collected, including household, farm and business.
The cost will be $10 per vehicle for household materials; free, but must pre-register for agriculture materials; and small business must also pre-register and a cost will be assessed.
Clean Sweep programs provide the public with opportunities to safely and legally dispose of unwanted pesticides, household products and chemicals. This program collects, treats, stores, or disposes of waste in an environmentally safe method through a licensed hazardous waste facility. Hazardous wastes can usually be identified by products which contain any of the following words: caution, warning, danger, poison, toxic, ignitable or flammable, acid, corrosive or reactive.
All residents of Dodge County can participate. Farms and businesses are asked to pre-register so as the waste disposal company can accommodate their needs. Pre-registration is required for agriculture and small businesses by Friday, Aug.16.
Acceptable home workshop/garage materials include: brake fluid, stripper, glues, thinner, varnish, lacquer, swimming pool chemicals, transmission fluid, carburetor cleaner, engine cleaner, contaminated fluids, lead based paint, gun cleaning fluid, turpentine. Household items accepted are: air fresheners, floor polish, spot remover, oven cleaner, moth balls, silver polish, mercury thermometers, dry cleaning fluid, window cleaner, mildew cleaner, nail polish remover, furniture polish remover, fluorescent tubes, oil and metal based paint. Mercury and lithium batteries are acceptable.
Acceptable damaged, cancelled, banned, or otherwise unwanted agricultural chemicals are: 2, 4-D, DDT, 2, 4, 5-T, Silvex, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, wood preservatives, Chlordane, rodent bait.
Not accepted are latex paint; human medical and biological wastes; radioactive materials (smoke detectors); explosives (ammunition and fireworks); alkaline batteries; used motor oil; fertilizer; anti-freeze; compressed gas cylinders; tires; pharmaceuticals; ammunition; and televisions and applicants.
For more information, visit the Extension Dodge County website at www.dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call the office at 920-386-3790 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.
