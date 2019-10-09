An ordinance adding warehousing as a permitted use in commercial one (C1) zoning districts under certain conditions was tabled by the Waterloo City Council during its Oct. 3 meeting.
“We had a request from Jeff and Cindy Tate, the owners of the Piggly Wiggly store, for a variance and they are looking to put in storage units. The committee denied the request for a variance as it did not meet the requirements. Out of that was a recommendation from the zoning board of appeals that the only way that it would be able to be done is if there was a change,” Alderman Tim Thomas said.
The Tate’s request is to have the storage units placed in the unrented 4,500 square foot building space between the Piggly Wiggly and Hometown Pharmacy.
Under the current ordinance, warehousing units cannot be placed in a general commercial district and the recommended ordinance amendment would allow for “warehousing of 5,000 square feet or less, when an area equal to or greater than the same area on the same parcel is used as non-warehousing commercial use”.
“Basically what this would allow is warehousing use and storage use and other warehousing,” Thomas said.
The council voted to table the ordinance amendment pending additional information from the Tates regarding their request.
In other business, the council acknowledged Mayor Jeni Quimby’s mayoral proclamation designating the week of Oct. 6-12 as fire prevention week.
The National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) theme for fire prevention week is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
The NFPA stresses the importance of planning and practicing a home escape plan as more synthetic fibers are being used in home furnishings and more new houses are built with open spaces and unprotected lightweight construction.
A home escape plan should include working smoke alarms on every level of a home, in bedrooms and near sleeping areas. Two ways out of every room in the home and a clear path to a safe meeting place once everyone is out of the home should also be included in the plan. It is recommended that home escape plans be practiced twice a year.
City partners with village for river clean up
A Maunesha River Alliance clean-up will be held on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.
Volunteers will meet at the former Burger King restaurant area and additional information on the clean-up and volunteer opportunities can be found at the Maunesha River Alliance Facebook page or directed to Waterloo Parks Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn at 920-478-3025.
A second Maunesha River Alliance clean-up will be held on Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. at Waterloo Firemen’s Park.
“It’s a wonderful thing and it’s nice to see Waterloo and Marshall working together for the same purpose,” Quimby said in regards to the upcoming Maunesha River Alliance clean-up opportunities.
In other business, the council:
- Set citywide trick-or-treat for Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2- 5 p.m.
“The (Waterloo) Public Health and Safety Committee made this motion to set trick-or-treat for this year and future years as the Sunday before Halloween between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.,” Thomas said.
